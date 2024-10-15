UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 495 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 364.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

