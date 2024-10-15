UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CACI International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Trading Up 1.4 %

CACI opened at $528.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $528.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

