UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.