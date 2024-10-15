UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.67.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $401.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

