UMB Bank n.a. Sells 163 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $25,254,826.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,254,826.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,896 shares of company stock worth $74,027,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

