UMB Bank n.a. Sells 455 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 920 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 665,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,471,000 after purchasing an additional 435,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DexCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,538,000 after acquiring an additional 353,019 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in DexCom by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,221,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,380,000 after acquiring an additional 306,604 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,793,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DexCom by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,282,000 after acquiring an additional 268,802 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

