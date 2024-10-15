UMB Bank n.a. Sells 711 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 33,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.