UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,799 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after buying an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,189,000 after buying an additional 451,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

