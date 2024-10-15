United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.32.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

