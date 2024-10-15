United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Trading Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 291,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 433,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.30 and a current ratio of 11.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. acquired 135,000 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $82,966.54. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 147,500 shares of company stock worth $58,125 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Antimony stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.23% of United States Antimony worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

