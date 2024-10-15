Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,171 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,068,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

