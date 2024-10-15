Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 368 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

