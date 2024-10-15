Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 3,717.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,747 shares of company stock worth $77,512,235. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.