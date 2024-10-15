Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

ETHE opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

