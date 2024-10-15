Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,021 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,021 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $164.68 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $275.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.53.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,956 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,924. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

