Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

