Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

