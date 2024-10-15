Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 699.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

