Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

