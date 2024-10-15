Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.