Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.73.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $148.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.64.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

