Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of BWXT opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.91 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

