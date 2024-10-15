Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDV stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

