Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.465 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.