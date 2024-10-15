Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3,159.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $1,677,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

