Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,534,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,140,000 after acquiring an additional 155,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

