Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,157,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $369.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 target price (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.67.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

