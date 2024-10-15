Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

