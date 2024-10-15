Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

