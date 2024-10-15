Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

