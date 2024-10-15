Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 919,370 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $302,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $328,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $133.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

