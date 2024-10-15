Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 146,235 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $134.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $134.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.