Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,935.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

