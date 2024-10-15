Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $343.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

