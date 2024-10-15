Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,539 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

