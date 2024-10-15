Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 659 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corteva by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,678,000 after purchasing an additional 121,817 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Corteva by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 70,924 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.