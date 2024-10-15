Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 109.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.21. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.73.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

