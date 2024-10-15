Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after buying an additional 764,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 232,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 200,830 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $216.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.87 and a twelve month high of $222.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

