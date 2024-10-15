Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $109,382,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,466 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,862,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,292 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Copart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

