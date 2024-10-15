Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,624 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

XCEM opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

