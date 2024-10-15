Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.36.

NYSE MLM opened at $552.93 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.37 and a 200 day moving average of $558.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

