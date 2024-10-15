Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,588,000 after buying an additional 110,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,584,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $504.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $504.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.56.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

