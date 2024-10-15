Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $202.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.83.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

