Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 647 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $751,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

