Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $529,000 Position in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Summit Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE SMC opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.35. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 24.03%.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

