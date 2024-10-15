Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 958,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,893,000 after purchasing an additional 233,319 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 346,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 315,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 265,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $33.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

