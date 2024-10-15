Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.