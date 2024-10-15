Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,532,000 after acquiring an additional 192,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,118,000 after purchasing an additional 56,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

VLO opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.49. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.