Valmont Industries (VMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its FY24 guidance at $16.50-17.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 16.500-17.300 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VMI opened at $303.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.27. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

