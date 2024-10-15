Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.22 and a 200-day moving average of $224.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $240.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

